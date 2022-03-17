PICS: Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon look picture perfect as they return post Bachchhan Paandey promotions in Delhi.

Bachchhan Paandey promotions are underway in full swing and the cast recently finished their Delhi tour. Lead actors Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon were snapped at the private airport in Mumbai on Thursday afternoon as they returned to the city after a hectic few days. The actors did not shy away from posing for the paparazzi who were stationed at a distance from the airport entrance.

Akshay and Kriti looked picture perfect as they arrived and posed for the paps before sitting inside their car. Their airport outfits were a good and safe summer pick. While Akshay wore a white linen shirt with blue joggers and white shoes, he completed his look with a pair of tinted sunglasses.

Whereas Kriti Sanon donned a mini cowl neck dress with an asymmetric hem. To protect herself from the scorching sun, Kriti wore a pair of black oversized sunglasses and kept her travel comfortable with flat footwear.

Check out Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon's photos below:

While in Delhi, Akshay and Kriti reached one of the most popular destinations named Connaught Place to promote their upcoming film. We got our hands on some pictures of the co-stars reaching a Delhi theatre and interacting with the crowd there. Click the link below to check out the photos.

Bachchhan Paandey releases on 18 March in theatres.

