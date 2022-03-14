PICS: Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon reach train station to promote Bachchhan Paandey; Jacqueline, Arshad join them

Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon's Bachchhan Paandey promotional spree continues. After a packed weekend of promotions, it was a no rest Monday for the team. The actors were snapped arriving at Mumbai's Borivali train station in the city's suburbs. Joining the duo was Jacqueline Fernandez and Arshad Warsi who will also be seen in the film.

At the station, the cast was greeted with large crowds who had gathered to see them flag off the #BachchhanPaandeykiMoj train. Several fans were also seen at the venue as they sported masks with Akshay Kumar's character face cutout. While Akshay kept his look simple in a T-shirt and denims, Kriti Sanon turned up the drama in a fun printed pant suit.

Jacqueline opted for a fun floral dress and dished out summer vibes. Whereas, Arshad Warsi paired camo pants with a breezy linen shirt.

Take a look at Akshay, Kriti, Jacqueline and Arshad's photos from Bachchhan Paandey promotional event:

