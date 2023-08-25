PICS: Akshay Kumar reaches Lucknow to shoot for his next Sky Force after the massive success of OMG 2

Akshay Kumar is currently basking in the success of his recent film OMG 2 which also starred Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam in the lead roles and clashed with Sunny Deol’s recent hit Gadar 2. The Khiladi actor is busy working on his upcoming films, completing projects one after the other to bring forth a variety of exciting movies to the audiences. He has already completed the filming of Dharma Productions’ C. Shankaran Nair biopic with Ananya Pandey and R. Madhavan, as well as The Great Indian Rescue directed by Tinu Suresh Desai. His next project after that will be Housefull 5. Recently, Akshay Kumar began the shoot for the aviation thriller Sky Force by Maddock Films.

Akshay Kumar begins shoot for Sky Force in Sitapur

On Thursday afternoon, Akshay Kumar arrived in Lucknow for the filming of his upcoming movie, Sky Force. Shortly after his arrival, he took a chopper to the shooting location in Sitapur to begin the filming process for the film. Actresses Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur, along with newcomer Veer Pahariya, are expected to join the cast in the coming days. The movie is directed by Abhishek Kapoor and Sandeep Kelwani. According to a report from Hindustan Times, the plot of the film takes place against the background of the Indian Air Force. “After landing around 3 pm, the OMG2 actor went to a hotel before flying to the shoot location where a team of over 350 people had already set the stage for the shoot since August 18. Earlier, the shoot was scheduled to start from August 19 but due to some unknown reasons it got delayed,” the source revealed the portal.

The filming is underway at the PAC Battalion in Sitapur, which has been converted into an air base for the movie. The source also revealed the portal, “The schedule for Sitapur is for around 12 days and thereafter the shoot will be held in Lucknow for another 15 days.” SEE THE PICTURES RIGHT HERE.

Akshay Kumar to begin the shoot for Housefull 5

During an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Sajid Nadiadwala confirmed that he has written the script for the highly anticipated film Housefull 5 and the film will be released in Diwali 2024. He said, “We start Housefull 5 from December / January and will be ready for a Diwali 2024 release. Our music sessions begin by November. The script is locked, we have locked our director (Tarun Mansukhani). It’s a huge film and will cross Housefull 4 on the scale front. We plan to surprise everyone with the theme.”

Apparently, the entire cast from all the previous Housefull franchises will come together for Housefull 5 including Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez, Abhishek Bachchan, and others from the four installments to the project.

Apart from this, Akshay Kumar starrer Welcome To The Jungle is scheduled for a theatrical release on Christmas 2024.

