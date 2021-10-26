PICS: Akshay Kumar, Rohit Shetty & Jackie Shroff promote Sooryavanshi on the sets of Chala Hawa Yeu Dya

Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn, and Katrina Kaif led ‘Sooryavanshi’ is releasing in the cinemas on November 5. The film has been delayed twice due to the pandemic and is finally getting a theatrical release on Diwali. Promotions for the much-anticipated actioner have begun and Akshay Kumar, Rohit Shetty, and Jackie Shroff visited the sets of the show ‘Chala Hawa Yeu Dya’. Recently director Rohit and Katrina visited Ranveer’s quiz show ‘The Big Picture’. In a promo from The Big Picture, shared by Colors on Instagram, a nervous Rohit attempted to answer a question on the show.

Speaking about the question Rohit said, “Yaar ye waala nahi aaya toh bahut bezzati hogi (If I don't know this answer, it will be a disgrace),” Rohit tells Ranveer, looking at the screen with the questions. “Yes, I agree, it will be a disgrace so you have to give the right answer,” Ranveer tells him, before bursting into a fit of laughing. “You are putting me under pressure,” Rohit responds. “You'll help no?” the director asks Ranveer, seeking reassurance. However, the actor denies it, adding that he is not allowed to. “Dekh abhi dekh, release nahi hui hai (see, Sooryavanshi hasn't been released yet),” he tells Ranveer, mimicking a scissor and suggesting that he would chop his role. “Nahi, nahi, nahi (No, no, no),” Ranveer tried to pacify him.

Take a look:

Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn will be reprising their roles of Simmba and Singham respectively in the film while Akshay Kumar has been introduced as DSP Veer Sooryavanshi.

Also Read| Sooryavanshi song Mere Yaaraa teaser: Akshay Kumar goes down on knees for Katrina Kaif in a melodious track