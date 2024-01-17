PICS: Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff shower love on birthday boy Ali Abbas Zafar in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan style

Akshay Kumar is one of the busiest actors in Bollywood and is known for doing several films in a year. He will be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's action thriller Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Tiger Shroff. On the director's birthday, both the actors took to social media to extend their wishes to Zafar by sharing some behind-the-scenes pictures from the shoot.

Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff wish Ali Abbas Zafar

Akshay Kumar recently took to his Instagram story to wish Ali Abbas Zafar a happy birthday. Ali is the director of Kumar's upcoming action thriller film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Sharing a happy picture of them together from the set the actor wrote: "May life give you many Bade aur Chote reasons to be happy always. Happy birthday @aliabbaszafar. Love & prayers"

Tiger Shroff, who also stars in the film, shared a picture of himself with Ali from the set of Bade Miyan Chote MIyan. He wrote, "Happy birthday captain (red heart emoji) @aliabbaszafar."

Manushi Chhillar, who is a part of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, took to social media to wish a happy birthday to Ali Abbas Zafar.

About Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is written and helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar. It stars Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar and Alaya F in key roles. The film is slated to release theatrically on April 10 this year, coinciding with Eid.

Recently, Kumar took to Instagram to share a picture of himself with Tiger standing next to a helicopter as the three-month countdown for the release began. He wrote, "Bade aur Chote se milne ka samay ho gaya hai aur kam… Just #3MonthsToBadeMiyanChoteMiyan Meet us in theatres"

Workwise, Kumar will be seen in C Sankaran Nair biopic, Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru, Sky Force, Welcome to the Jungle, Singham Again, Khel Khel Mein and Hera Pheri 3. Tiger, on the other hand, was last seen in Ganapath. He has several films in the lineup including a film by Jagan Shakti as well as Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. Pinkvilla Pulse Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further! Subscribe

