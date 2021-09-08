PICS: Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna & daughter Nitara look heartbroken at last rites of actor's mother

and his family received one of the most upsetting news this morning as the actor’s mother passed away. The last rites of Akshay's mother were to take place at Pawan Hans Crematorium and several Bollywood celebs joined to pay their last respects to late Aruna Bhatia. The pictures of Akshay, Twinkle, and daughter too have come out. Akshay Kumar is seated in his car and looks completely shattered and heartbroken. Akshay and Twinkle Khanna’s daughter Nitara walks towards the crematorium to attend the last rites of her grandmother. Nitara too looked sad as she paved her pay towards the crematorium. Twinkle Khanna too was seen seated in her car as she looked in a state of shock. Riteish Deshmukh, Rohit Shetty, Karan Kapadia, Sajid Khan, Ramesh Taurani were also seen arriving to offer condolences and join Akshay in the hour of grief. The celebs were seen making their way to the funeral of Akshay's late mother. Producer-director R Balki also was seen at the crematorium where he offered his condolences to Akshay's mother. Take a look:

Since Akshay penned a heartbreaking note about his mother's demise, condolences from Bollywood have been pouring in on social media. , Madhur Bhandarkar, Dia Mirza, Rakul Preet Singh, , Jacqueline Fernandez, and many other stars from B Town offered prayers and mourned the loss of his mother.

Akshay's mother was ill and hospitaliZed. On learning about the same, Akshay left the Cinderella shoot in London and arrived in Mumbai to be with his mother on Monday. His fans too were praying for his mother's recovery. However, on Wednesday, she passed away and the actor informed on social media.

