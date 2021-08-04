In Pics: Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta interact with media at the Bell Bottom trailer launch

Bell Bottom cast reached Delhi on Tuesday, August 3, to launch the much-awaited trailer of the gripping spy thriller. , and Lara Dutta were seen interacting with the media after the teaser was played at the trailer launch event. While opted for a cool yet comfy attire, on the other hand Vaani Kapoor aced a traditional look for the event. The Airlift star donned a dyed hoodie paired with black trousers.

Meanwhile, Vaani Kapoor appeared in a gorgeous pink anarkali suit. Highlighted cheeks and sleek hair left open completed the look of the star. Unlike Vaani, actor Lara Dutta was spotted in a western look. The Partner actor matched a plain black top with an animal printed statement skirt. Producer Jackky Bhagnani also made an appearance along with the film’s cast.

Check out the photos of Bell Bottom trailer launch below:

Helmed by Ranjit M Tewari, The plot of the film is inspired from the real life hijacking events that took place in the 1980s. A skillful undercover agent (Played by Akshay Kumar) who is married, sharp-minded and an exceptional chess player, is assigned the mission of rescuing 210 hostages from a hijacked Indian plane. While Vaani essays the role of Akshay Kumar aka Bell Bottom’s wife, Lara Dutta, on the other hand looks unrecognisable as Indira Gandhi in the trailer.

ALSO READ| Bell Bottom Trailer: 5 striking dialogues from Akshay Kumar starrer that will instill patriotism in you