PICS: Ali Abbas Zafar & Alicia are a match made in heaven as he wishes her on their first wedding anniversary

Ali Abbas Zafar left everyone stunned last year after having announced his marriage to French model Alicia. After having initially teased the fans with the announcement, the renowned filmmaker finally introduced his wife to social media earlier this year. It is already a year to this and these two are celebrating their first anniversary today. The filmmaker shared a picture with his lovely wife wishing her on their anniversary and it is evident from these pics that these two are in a happy space.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ali Abbas Zafar shared two lovely pictures with his wife Alicia. In the first picture, we can see the couple striking a pose as Alicia rested her head on her hubby’s shoulder and looked towards the camera, whereas, Ali looked away from the camera. The filmmaker can be seen wearing a white shirt over a white tee and wore black sunglasses, while his wife looked stunning in a floral maxi dress. In the next picture, Ali can be seen pulling Alicia’s hand as they walk in an open area with a huge smile on their face. Sharing these pictures, Ali wrote, “One year of living in a dream, happiness, silly smiles and feeling alive in every moment, thank you Almighty for Alicia zafar #1stanniversary.”

Take a look:

Earlier when Ali Abbas Zafar spoke to ETimes about his wedding and wife Alicia he had opened up on how he met her. “I got to know her during ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’. After that, I kept pursuing her to marry me; she said 'yes' only last year. Alicia is an Iranian based in France. In fact, she's born and brought up there. The shift was understandably not an easy decision for her at all. But I kept pursuing because I felt that she was the only one I wanted to start a family with.”

Well, we wish the couple a very happy first anniversary!

