PICS: Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Leela Bhansali spotted arriving at the director’s office; What’s cooking?

Alia Bhatt is currently going through a highly exciting phase in her acting career, with some highly promising projects in her kitty. The talented actress, who established herself as one of the most bankable female stars of Indian cinema with her powerful performances, won the 69th National Film Award for Best Actress, for her performance his Gangubai Kathiawadi.

As you may know, Alia Bhatt essayed the titular character Gangubai, the madame of a Kamathipura brothel in the movie, which marked her first onscreen collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the master craftsman. Recently, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress-director duo were spotted arriving at the latter's office in Mumbai, and this meeting has left the fans curious.

Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Leela Bhansali spotted arriving at latter's office

The National award-winning actress was spotted arriving at director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office in Mumbai on September 30, Saturday night. Alia Bhatt, who looked pretty in a pink and white casual outfit, was seen waving at the paparazzi photographers as she made an entry in her car. As always, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress kept it simple in a lazy top knot and a no-make-up look.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali, on the other hand, was also seen arriving in his office, immediately after Alia Bhatt reached. As always, the celebrated filmmaker was seen in a simple casual maroon shirt, and his signature salt and pepper look.

Check out Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's recent pics, below: