PICS: Alia Bhatt, Anushka Ranjan and friends sport a glowing smile at Meghna Goyal's bachelorette

Wedding season isn’t over yet! 2021 was marked with a lot of celeb weddings, be it Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa’s dreamy November wedding, or the Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s exotic Rajasthani wedding. Of course, weddings mean a festive time for couple’s celeb friends as well. Now it is time for clothing brand Summer Somewhere’s founder Meghna Goyal’s wedding shenanigans and friends Alia Bhatt and Anushka Ranjan are having the time of their lives! Recently, they shared some beautiful pictures from Meghna’s bachelorette.

In the pictures captured, the whole squad was glowing with happiness and sporting gorgeous smiles. Alia’s makeup-free face looked absolutely flawless, and Anushka’s blinding smile was infectious. In another clip posted by Anushka on her Instagram stories, the girl gang could be seen clinking their cocktail glasses at the exotic bachelorette venue with the backdrop of an apt sign that read ‘Let’s get this party started.’ She also revealed the ‘Megu’s Bach Shower’ menu that included some delectable Indian cuisines with a dash of Chinese too. It seemed like Meghana’s friends were all in for a night of a lot of fun and making priceless memories.

Check Anushka Ranjan's stories HERE:



Check Meghna Goyal's story HERE:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Alia Bhatt is busy with her next ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ in which she will star alongside Ranveer Singh. The film will mark Karan Johar’s return to the movies after a five-year-long hiatus. Moreover, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan’s son will also make his Bollywood debut as an assistant director to Karan Johar.

