PICS: Alia Bhatt cements her love for black as she steps out on Saturday night; Is she meeting Ranbir Kapoor?

Generally, weekends for Bollywood celebs are all about partying and having fun. Time and again, many prominent faces caught the attention of the paparazzi as they step out in the city. On Saturday night, it was Alia Bhatt who stole the limelight as she was spotted in an upscale locality of Mumbai. Whether she was out promoting her upcoming film RRR or on her way to meet beau Ranbir Kapoor is yet unclear, but the Highway actress sure did shell out some major fashion goals for fans.

Alia’s latest look was a perfect blend of style and elegance. In the photos, the actress can be seen seemingly donning a gorgeous black saree. Opting for the minimal approach, Alia Bhatt only used statement earrings to compliment her look. Meanwhile dewy makeup and sleek hair left open rounded off her Saturday look. Seated inside her swanky car, Alia was spotted at the JW Marriott hotel in the Juhu locality of Mumbai. In one photo, the Dear Zindagi star can also be seen using her phone, we wonder if she was texting her beau, Ranbir Kapoor.

Take a look at the photos below:

In other news, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding rumours have taken social media by storm. As per media reports, the couple is eyeing to tie the knot in Summer 2022. However, an official confirmation about the same is yet awaited. Well, we will just have to wait for Alia and Ranbir to confirm the news.

Speaking of her professional front, Alia Bhatt has a slew of projects lined up in the pipeline. She will be a part of big-budgeted movies including Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, Ayan Mukerji directed Brahmastra and SS Rajamouli’s RRR. Darlings, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Jee Le Zaraa are a few other projects that Alia has been roped in for. In addition to this, rumours of her being a part of a Hollywood movie has also surfaced online.

