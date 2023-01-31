PICS: Alia Bhatt exudes charm in an all-black outfit; SPOTTED at a dubbing studio in Mumbai

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt never fails to make heads turn every time she steps out in the city. The actress, who welcomed her first child with Ranbir Kapoor in November 2022, has frequently been clicked by the paparazzi in the last month. The actress is often spotted in the city post her yoga workout, and she always politely smiles and waves at the photographers. This morning, Alia Bhatt was seen at a dubbing studio in Mumbai, and looks like the actress has resumed working. Alia was all smiles this morning, as she made her way to the car.

The paparazzi pictures show Alia Bhatt dressed in a comfy all-black outfit. She layered a black tank top with an oversized shrug, and paired it with loose wide-legged black pants. The actress had her hair tied back in a bun, and was seen wearing sunglasses. The paparazzi spotted Alia exiting the dubbing studio, and she looked extremely cheerful. She flashed her million-dollar smile and waved at the paparazzi as she walked to her car. Check out the pictures below!

Alia Bhatt to shoot a song for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in March

Meanwhile, a few days ago, Pinkvilla reported that Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh will be shooting for a special song for their upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, in March. A source informed us, “The makers have plans to shoot for a special song and a few scenes in March, for which they have already reached out to the artists, and have started the pre-production for it as well. It will be a larger than life song, which will be one of the highlights of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Once they finalise the shooting dates, they will lock the rehearsals plan. It will just be a few days’ shoot.”

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani stars Ali Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. The film marks Ranveer and Alia’s second on-screen collaboration after Zoya Akhtar’s 2019 musical-drama - Gully Boy.