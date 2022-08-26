PICS: Alia Bhatt flaunts baby bump as she poses with Ranbir Kapoor as the parents-to-be promote Brahmastra

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the most adored couples in the industry. The couple tied the knot on April 14, 2022, at their Vastu residence in Bandra, Mumbai, after being in a relationship for 5 years. The duo is currently awaiting the release of their highly-anticipated movie, Brahmastra, which is directed by Brahmastra. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nargarjuna. Earlier today, Alia and Ranbir, who is all set to become parents to their first child soon, were spotted in the city today as they stepped out to promote their upcoming film.

Check out Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's PICS:

