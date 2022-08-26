PICS: Alia Bhatt flaunts baby bump as she poses with Ranbir Kapoor as the parents-to-be promote Brahmastra

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer 'Brahmastra' is scheduled to release on September 9, 2022.

by Shefali Fernandes   |  Published on Aug 26, 2022 02:51 PM IST  |  492
PICS: Alia Bhatt flaunts baby bump as she poses with Ranbir Kapoor as the parents-to-be promote Brahmastra
PICS: Alia Bhatt flaunts baby bump as she poses with Ranbir Kapoor as the parents-to-be promote Brahmastra
Remove Ad X
Advertisement

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the most adored couples in the industry. The couple tied the knot on April 14, 2022, at their Vastu residence in Bandra, Mumbai, after being in a relationship for 5 years. The duo is currently awaiting the release of their highly-anticipated movie, Brahmastra, which is directed by Brahmastra. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nargarjuna. Earlier today, Alia and Ranbir, who is all set to become parents to their first child soon, were spotted in the city today as they stepped out to promote their upcoming film.

Check out Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's PICS:

ranbir-alia-.jpg

ranbir-alia-3.jpg

ranbir-kapoor-.jpg

alia-bhatt-.jpg

ranbir-kapoor-2.jpg

alia-bhatt-2.jpg

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt reveals why she moved in with Ranbir Kapoor before wedding: If you can, why not?

Remove Ad X
Remove Ad X
Advertisement

For latest Bollywood news , Telugu news, entertainment exclusive, gossip and movie reviews follow Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel with all social platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram.
Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!