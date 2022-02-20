PICS: Alia Bhatt gets papped at the airport in chic casuals as she returns to the city

Alia Bhatt is back in the city after attending the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival or Berlinale 2022. Her upcoming film, Gangubai Kathiawadi had its world premiere at the international event, and Alia was there to present the film along with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. A few moments back, the paparazzi spotted her at the Mumbai airport as she landed in the city. Alia kept it quite casual and effortless, thus blending style with comfort. Alia will soon mark ten years in showbiz. Ever since her debut in the 2012 film Student of The Year, Alia has proved her acting mettle time and again with memorable performances and roles in films like Highway, Udta Punjab, Raazi, and more. The actress enjoys a huge fan following on social media, who swoon over her photos as and when they hit the internet. Now, a few moments back, Alia was papped at the airport by the media. She opted for a casual look featuring a white round-neck tee, track pants, and a black cardigan. She also carried a black bomber jacket in her hands. Alia’s hair was tied in a bun, while she wrapped up her look with a white mouth mask, black sliders, and a brown backpack. Take a look:

At the work front, Alia has an interesting lineup of films in her kitty. She will be seen in the much-awaited pan-India film RRR alongside Ram Charan and Jr. NTR. She also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi in the pipeline. Apart from this, she has Brahmastra, Darlings, and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. She will also be seen in the Farhan Akhtar-directorial Jee Le Zaraa alongside Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra.

