In PICS: Alia Bhatt gives us a glimpse of her Friday morning routine and it will leave you feeling envious

Fans of Alia Bhatt were in for a treat from her on Friday morning as she shared a series of photos to give all a sneak peek of her routine. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress is among the fittest stars in the movie business and to stay that way, Alia ensures she works out. Hence, when it came to showing everyone a glimpse of her morning routine, it certainly had to include her workout selfie as well. Not just this, she shared what she was upto after her morning workout.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Alia shared two photos that summed up her Friday morning. In the first photo, we could see Alia posing for a post workout selfie in her gym. She is seen clad in athleisure in the photo. The Brahmastra actress looked pumped to take on her day. With it, she wished her fans 'Morning'. In another photo that she shared, Alia gave all a glimpse of her reading and eating time. In the photo, we could see Alia enjoying her morning breakfast whilst reading a book.

Take a look:

Last evening, a video of Alia from the sets of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani was shared by filmmaker Karan Johar and it went viral. In the video, Karan was seen asking Alia back to back rapid fire questions and the actress seemed to be enjoying the conversations while waiting for her shot. Seeing the video, fans were excited about Alia's collab with Karan for the film.

Talking about the film, it stars Alia and Ranveer Singh in the lead role. It also has Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in important roles. The film is helmed by Karan Johar. Besides this, Alia will be seen next in Gangubai Kathiwadi and RRR. Both films will be releasing in January 2022.

Also Read|Drive away your midweek blues with Alia Bhatt’s inspirational message