PICS: Alia Bhatt goes Laddoo Peela as she decks up in ethnic for bridesmaid duties; fans gush over her beauty

Alia Bhatt has consistently showcased a strong game when it comes to donning sarees. The actress has set fashion standards with her impeccable choices in traditional wear on multiple occasions in the past. Her saree collection, featured in her recent Bollywood movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and its promotional events, garnered widespread appreciation, swiftly turning into a viral trend across social media platforms.

Adding to her style repertoire, Alia recently mesmerized fans in a radiant 'laddoo peela' colored saree. This time, she was elegantly attired as a bridesmaid, fulfilling her role with grace and glamor during a friend's wedding festivities.

Alia Bhatt says ‘Yellow there’ as she dresses up in 'laddoo peela' colored saree

On Friday, December 15, Alia Bhatt graced her Instagram with a series of snapshots, showcasing the enchanting ensemble she opted for her best friend's wedding celebrations. Dressed in a stunning yellow-colored net saree adorned with intricate embroidery, she paired it with a chic sleeveless blouse. Alia's choice of jewelry was nothing short of exquisite, featuring an emerald choker necklace, matching studs, and a ring.

The close-up shots provided an intimate view of her minimalistic makeup, creating a subtle yet radiant glow that accentuated her innate beauty. Her hair, elegantly tied up in multiple braids, added the perfect finishing touch to this picture-perfect look.

Posing gracefully against a window backdrop, Alia's candid shots captured her side and back profiles. Alia cleverly captioned the picture with a delightful wordplay: "Yellow there."

She shared a collage of the pictures on her Instagram Stories, playfully declaring, "Laddoo Peela szn!"

