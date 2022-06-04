PICS: Alia Bhatt & her BFF soak in the London sun; Karisma Kapoor calls them 'gorgeous'

Alia Bhatt is one of the cutest and most promising actresses of the industry. Her talent precedes her. The actress needs no introduction. Ever since her debut in 2014, she has proved her acting prowess in several movies. She enjoys a massive fan following on social media and every now and then, she gives a glimpse of her everyday routine to her loved ones. Alia Bhatt is also super active on her Instagram and always keeps her fans updated with what is happening in her life. Talking about her Instagram, just a few months ago, she tied the knot with Ranbir Kapoor and their stunning pictures broke the net. Coming back to today, the Raazi actress shared some sweet pictures with her close friend and they are just so cute!

In the pictures, Alia Bhatt can be seen soaking the sun with her close friend Tanya Saha Gupta as they lay in a park in London. The two friends matched in white and looked beautiful. The pictures went viral within minutes and fans poured in love from all over. Even Alia’s sister-in-law Karisma Kapoor sweetly commented, “Gorgeous girls”.

Alia Bhatt poses with her friend:

On the work front, Alia Bhatt is currently shooting for her Hollywood debut film, ‘Heart Of Stone’ with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in the lead. She will next star in Darlings, which she is co-producing with Shah Rukh Khan. She will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar's ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif and Karan Johar's ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ with Ranveer Singh.

