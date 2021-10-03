PICS: Alia Bhatt looks like a fairytale princess in a white gown; Do not miss her red bathroom slippers

Alia Bhatt has been on the headlines ever since she was spotted heading to Jodhpur with beau . Earlier reports suggested that the couple were heading for the location scouting of their wedding but then the reports said that Alia and Ranbir were in Jodhpur for celebrating Ranbir’s birthday. Well, was snapped in the city today as she was shooting for something. The actress was spotted in her white gown and looked nothing less than a fairytale princess.

Alia Bhatt is one of the favourite actresses for the paps to capture in their lenses. It seemed like a happy Sunday for them as they spotted Miss Bhatt who appeared to be prepping for her shoot. The actress can be seen in a white fit and flare gown and looked nothing less than a princess. A netted mesh-covered her shoulder till her sleeves and Alia tied a neat bun. She wore golden hoops and the thing that caught our attention was her red bathroom slippers which we are sure must be making her feel quite comfy.