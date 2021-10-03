PICS: Alia Bhatt looks like a fairytale princess in a white gown; Do not miss her red bathroom slippers
Alia Bhatt has been on the headlines ever since she was spotted heading to Jodhpur with beau Ranbir Kapoor. Earlier reports suggested that the couple were heading for the location scouting of their wedding but then the reports said that Alia and Ranbir were in Jodhpur for celebrating Ranbir’s birthday. Well, Alia Bhatt was snapped in the city today as she was shooting for something. The actress was spotted in her white gown and looked nothing less than a fairytale princess.
Alia Bhatt is one of the favourite actresses for the paps to capture in their lenses. It seemed like a happy Sunday for them as they spotted Miss Bhatt who appeared to be prepping for her shoot. The actress can be seen in a white fit and flare gown and looked nothing less than a princess. A netted mesh-covered her shoulder till her sleeves and Alia tied a neat bun. She wore golden hoops and the thing that caught our attention was her red bathroom slippers which we are sure must be making her feel quite comfy.
Take a look:
Recently, Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram handle and for the first time confessed her love for Ranbir Kapoor in public. The actress on Ranbir’s birthday took to her official Instagram handle and dropped a stunning post. In the pic, the Raazi actress was seen enjoying the sunset with her main man as they sat by the lakeside. Dropping the picture, Alia wrote, “Happy birthday my life” along with a heart emoticon. Bollywood stars and celebrities including Anushka Sharma reacted to Alia Bhatt’s post. Even the couple’s family members including Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Shaheen Bhatt also left comments on the actress’ loved-up post.
