PICS: Alia Bhatt looks pretty in pink at friend's mehendi; pens heartwarming note
Alia Bhatt attended one of her close friend's mehendi ceremony today, December 13. The actress shared a bunch of pictures from the occasion. Have a look!
Alia Bhatt is one of the most loved actresses in the entertainment industry. Her acting skills never go off track. She is not only an inspiration for the rising actors but her sense of fashion is always on point. The actress attended one of her close friend's mehendi ceremony today, December 13. She shared a bunch of pictures from the ceremony and she can be seen exuding elegance in a pink outfit.
Alia Bhatt stuns in pink outfit at friend's mehendi
Taking to her Instagram, Alia Bhatt shared a bunch of pictures from her friend's mehendi ceremony held today, December 13. In the pictures, the actress can be seen posing with her friend and others. One of the snaps also shows Alia getting showered with flowers and she couldn't stop smiling. For the occasion, she wore a stunning pink kurta featuring a matching dupatta. She accessorized with heavy earrings and went for minimal makeup.
Sharing the pictures, Alia wrote in Hindi which translates, "Bridesmaids and lots of love." Have a look:
Today, December 13, the actress was spotted surrounded by a group of young fans. She blew flying kisses to them. The actress who was inside her car, flashed her bright smile while treating her little fans adorably. Have a look:
About Jigra, Alia's next film
Alia is currently busy shooting for Vasan Bala's Jigra. A few weeks ago, she dropped a bunch of behind-the-scenes snaps from the sets of her upcoming film. By sharing the pictures, she informed fans that the filming had started. The actress captioned it, "& we're rolling .. day one of bringing our jigra to life.. stay tuned as we bring to you a piece of our hearts.. fingers and toes crossed for the journey aheaddddddd .. love TEAM JIGRA."
In the first snap, Alia can be seen looking at a screen where Jigra is written. Some of the pictures showed the actress getting ready in the makeup room and one of the snaps also showcased her sister Shaheen Bhatt.
She also shared two pictures giving a peek into her character in the upcoming film Jigra. Sharing the pictures, she informed fans that the snaps were taken by the director Vasan Bala.
In the first picture, the actress can be seen getting her makeup done by a person and the second snap shows her behind a glass window. She wore a white shirt and black pants and paired it with a black coat. Sharing the pictures, she wrote in the caption, "directors lens @vasanbala #JIGRA (blue heart)." Take a look:
Previously, the National-Award-winning actress informed fans that she would be producing the project through her banner, Eternal Sunshine Productions, in collaboration with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.
Meanwhile, Pinkvilla first revealed the news of the project, which is a prison break thriller. Jigra is scheduled to hit theaters on September 27, 2024.
