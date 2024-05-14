PICS: Alia Bhatt meets Demi Moore, Davika Hoorne, Debbie Harry at London's Gucci Cruise show; dons bodycon dress

After winning hearts in India, Alia Bhatt is making waves at the global stage. She made her Hollywood debut last year and recently stole the spotlight at the Met Gala 2024. Now, just yesterday, the actress graced a prestigious fashion show in London. Alia sat in the star-studded front row alongside renowned personalities like Demi Moore and Debbie Harry.

Dazzling in a bodycon dress, she also posed with Davika Hoorne. Pictures of Alia at the event have now surfaced on the internet.

Alia Bhatt attends fashion show in London with Demi Moore, Debbie Harry, Davika Hoorne and others

Alia Bhatt, who is the global brand ambassador for Gucci, was present at the luxury house’s Cruise 2025 show on May 13. She attended the event at the Tate Modern in London, wearing a wine-colored stylish bodycon dress. Alia kept her makeup subtle with the dark wine lipstick capturing the attention, and styled her hair in a ponytail.

In a picture from inside the fashion show, Alia was seen sitting in the front row alongside American actress Demi Moore and singer-actress Debbie Harry. South Korean actress Park Gyu-young, model Lila Moss, and the Fleabag actor Andrew Scott were also captured in the picture. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Have a look at the photograph!

Thai actress Davika Hoorne, who was also at the fashion show, took to Instagram to share pictures from the event. In the first picture, she posed alongside Alia Bhatt, writing, “good friends, good vibes good fashion,” in her caption.

Alia Bhatt’s professional front

In 2023, Alia Bhatt starred in Karan Johar’s rom-com Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani opposite Ranveer Singh. She also entered Hollywood with the spy thriller Heart of Stone, sharing the screen with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

In 2024, she is gearing up for the release of her prison-break action movie Jigra. The shoot for this Vasan Bala directorial has already concluded. Alia will be collaborating with The Archies actor Vedang Raina for the project.

As per Pinkvilla’s exclusive report, Alia begins filming for her YRF Spy Universe film in July. After that she moves onto Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt admires Taylor Swift, Kate Winslet; says THIS about Aishwarya Rai, Kareena Kapoor, Shreya Ghoshal