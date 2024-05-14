PICS: Alia Bhatt meets Demi Moore, Davika Hoorne, Debbie Harry at London's Gucci Cruise show; dons bodycon dress
Alia Bhatt recently graced a prestigious fashion show in London, which was attended by many renowned global personalities including Demi Moore, Davika Hoorne, and Debbie Harry.
After winning hearts in India, Alia Bhatt is making waves at the global stage. She made her Hollywood debut last year and recently stole the spotlight at the Met Gala 2024. Now, just yesterday, the actress graced a prestigious fashion show in London. Alia sat in the star-studded front row alongside renowned personalities like Demi Moore and Debbie Harry.
Dazzling in a bodycon dress, she also posed with Davika Hoorne. Pictures of Alia at the event have now surfaced on the internet.
Alia Bhatt attends fashion show in London with Demi Moore, Debbie Harry, Davika Hoorne and others
Alia Bhatt, who is the global brand ambassador for Gucci, was present at the luxury house’s Cruise 2025 show on May 13. She attended the event at the Tate Modern in London, wearing a wine-colored stylish bodycon dress. Alia kept her makeup subtle with the dark wine lipstick capturing the attention, and styled her hair in a ponytail.
In a picture from inside the fashion show, Alia was seen sitting in the front row alongside American actress Demi Moore and singer-actress Debbie Harry. South Korean actress Park Gyu-young, model Lila Moss, and the Fleabag actor Andrew Scott were also captured in the picture.
Have a look at the photograph!
Thai actress Davika Hoorne, who was also at the fashion show, took to Instagram to share pictures from the event. In the first picture, she posed alongside Alia Bhatt, writing, “good friends, good vibes good fashion,” in her caption.
Alia Bhatt’s professional front
In 2023, Alia Bhatt starred in Karan Johar’s rom-com Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani opposite Ranveer Singh. She also entered Hollywood with the spy thriller Heart of Stone, sharing the screen with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.
In 2024, she is gearing up for the release of her prison-break action movie Jigra. The shoot for this Vasan Bala directorial has already concluded. Alia will be collaborating with The Archies actor Vedang Raina for the project.
As per Pinkvilla’s exclusive report, Alia begins filming for her YRF Spy Universe film in July. After that she moves onto Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War.
