Pics: Alia Bhatt poses with Zoya Akhtar, Suhana Khan and The Archies team in Brazil; Internet is THRILLED

Actress Alia Bhatt is all set to make her Hollywood debut this year with a film titled Heart of Stone. She will be seen alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in the film. Earlier today, the trailer of Heart of Stone was launched at Netflix's Tudum event in Brazil and it got netizens quite excited. Alia will be seen playing an antagonist in the film. Meanwhile, during the event, Alia bumped into Zoya Akhtar and the team of The Archies. The pictures are shared on social media and fans can't keep calm.

Alia Bhatt poses with The Archies team

During the event, the makers also launched the teaser of The Archies. The film will mark the debut of Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda. It also stars Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda and Vedang Raina in lead roles. The teaser has impressed the audience and they can't wait for it to release. The film is set in 1964 and the vintage vibe has got everyone nostalgic. Amid enjoying rave reviews on social media, Netflix shared pictures of the entire team posing with Alia at the event. The pictures also feature The Archies director Zoya Akhtar. They are all smiles for the camera.

The post read, "You see @aliaabhatt and The Archies gang in this picture? We see a beautiful chaand and sitaare in the frame." Have a look:

After the pictures were shared on Instagram, they went viral in no time. Netizens were seen gushing over their 'favorite stars'. A user wrote, "All my favourites in one frame!!!" Another user wrote, "Favvv darlings." Others were seen dropping red heart and fire emojis in the comments section.

Meanwhile, Alia's film Heart of Stone will release on Netflix on 11 August. The actress shot the film when she was pregnant with Raha. During her phase, she shot power-packed action sequences in the UK. On the other hand, the makers are yet to announce the release date of The Archies.

