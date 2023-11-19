PICS: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor don matching jerseys; Kajol-Ajay Devgn and family bleed blue for team India

On November 19, the Cricket World Cup final match took place between India and Australia in the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Several Bollywood celebrities attended the final match today. A while ago, a picture of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor posing with a fan during the final match surfaced. On the other hand, Ajay Devgn shared pictures with Kajol, and his family as they cheered for Team India.

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor don matching jerseys during Ind vs Aus final match

A picture shared by a fan on X (formerly known as Twitter) shows Alia Bhatt and her husband-actor Ranbir Kapoor posing together with the fan. The couple donned India's jerseys as they cheered for the country against Australia in the final match. Take a look:

Ajay Devgn shares pictures with family

A while ago, Ajay Devgn took to his Instagram and shared a picture with her wife-actress Kajol and heis family wearing Indian jerseys. The family can be seen cheering for India. Sharing the picture, Ajay wrote, "Devgn’s collective roar for Team India Bring home the."

Have a look:

Work-wise, Ranbir is set to be seen in Animal alongside Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. The film will be released on December 1, 2023.

On the other hand, Deepika and Ranveer will be seen in Singham Again. The film will hit theaters on August 15, 2024. Meanwhile, the actress has Fughter along side Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor and will be released on January 25, 2024.

