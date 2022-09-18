PICS: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor spend quality time with bodyguard Yusuf Ibrahim’s family in ‘FamilyAstra’ mode

Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are relishing the taste of success as their film Brahmastra has earned over Rs 300 crores at a global level. Amidst the ongoing promotions of the film, while father-to-be Ranbir Kapoor is Raazi actress’s constant companion for life, one cannot ignore the bond shared by Alia and her bodyguard Yusuf Ibrahim. In a special gesture on Sunday, photos surfaced online wherein it appeared that both Alia and Ranbir took time off their busy schedule and spent some time with Yusuf’s family.

Feeling elated and on top of the world by this sweet gesture of Brahmastra actors, Yusuf shared pictures on his Instagram story with the caption, “FamilyAstra #Brahmastra #RanbirKapoor #AliaBhatt.” As reported by the Indian Express, Mumbai-based Yusuf runs 911 Protection which provides bodyguard services to many Bollywood celebs. In fact, he also took care of security preparations at actor Varun Dhawan’s wedding to Natasha Dalal, the publication reported.