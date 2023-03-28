PICS: Alia Bhatt returns to Mumbai post celebrating her 30th birthday with Ranbir Kapoor, Raha in London

Alia Bhatt, who is one of the most loved actresses in town, recently celebrated her 30th birthday in London. She was accompanied by her husband Ranbir Kapoor, daughter Raha, mom Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt. After enjoying a relaxing holiday, Alia was seen heading back to Mumbai in style on Tuesday afternoon. The actress was spotted at the Mumbai airport.

Alia Bhatt returns to Mumbai

The new mommy in town was seen flashing her million-dollar smile while posing for the paparazzi. In the pictures, she is seen sporting a white zipper and black trousers. Alia completed her look with gold hoop earrings and a clean ponytail. She surely looked all things chic in her casual attire too. Have a look:

Meanwhile, on Monday, Alia took to Instagram and offered glimpses of her London vacay. She shared adorable pictures with Ranbir and Shaheen. The actress even shopped for her munchkin. In one of the pictures, Ranbir and Alia were seen donning their winter outfits and taking over the streets of London. Along with the pictures, Alia wrote, "LDN 2023."

Work front

Alia was last seen in Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor. She is now all set to be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh. The duo recently completed the shoot in Kashmir. It also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in key roles. The film will be released on July 28. Soon Alia will start shooting for Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra. Recently, Farhan Akhtar, who will direct the film, was seen scouting for locations. It is one of the most awaited films and their fans are eagerly waiting to see them together for the first time. This year, she will be also making her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone alongside Gal Gadot.

