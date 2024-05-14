PICS: Alia Bhatt serves major fashion goal at Gucci Cruise; gets love from mom Soni Razdan, mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor

Alia Bhatt's fame is not only bound to India but also globally. The actress who made her Hollywood debut in 2023, recently attended the Gucci Cruise'25 show in London.

Taking to her social media account, Alia shared a series of pictures of her look from the event. Her mother Soni Razdana and mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor showered love on her post.

Alia Bhatt's Gucci look receives hearts from mom Soni Razdan and mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor

On May 14, a while ago, taking to her Instagram account, Alia Bhatt dropped pictures from the Gucci Cruise show. Looking gorgeous in a midi maroon-colored dress, she highlighted her look with pink lips.

In the pictures, Alia can be seen making different poses at each glimpse. In one snap, she can be seen standing in front of a bookshelf, in another, Bhatt can be seen posing on the streets of London. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress also shared a collage featuring herself, Demi Moore, and others from the event. Sharing the picture, Alia captioned it, "Gucci Cruise '25."

Reacting to her post, the actress's mother Soni Razdan wrote, "Hello little doll" and dropped a series of heart emojis. Alia's mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor dropped a heart and a raised hand emoji. Shibani Dandekar commented, "This is just" accompanied by a series of fire emojis. Stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania wrote, "Love it." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Have a look:

Alia Bhatt attends fashion show with Demi Moore, Debbie Harry, Davika Hoorne, and others

Alia Bhatt, the global brand ambassador for Gucci, attended the luxury house’s Cruise 2025 show on May 13 at the Tate Modern in London. In an inside picture from the fashion show, Alia was seen sitting in the front row alongside American actress Demi Moore and singer-actress Debbie Harry. South Korean actress Park Gyu-young, model Lila Moss, and Fleabag actor Andrew Scott were also seen in the picture.

Alia Bhatt’s work front

She is gearing up for the release of her prison-break action movie, Jigra. The Vasan Bala directorial will also feature The Archies actor Vedang Raina. On the other hand, Pinkvilla exclusively learned that Alia begins filming for her YRF Spy Universe film in July. She also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.

ALSO READ: PICS: Alia Bhatt meets Demi Moore, Davika Hoorne, Debbie Harry at London's Gucci Cruise show; dons bodycon dress