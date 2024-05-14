PICS: Alia Bhatt serves major fashion goal at Gucci Cruise; gets love from mom Soni Razdan, mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor
Alia Bhatt recently attended the prestigious Gucci Cruise'25 show in London. The actress shared pictures of her look from the event which received immense love from Soni Razdan and Neetu Kapoor.
Alia Bhatt's fame is not only bound to India but also globally. The actress who made her Hollywood debut in 2023, recently attended the Gucci Cruise'25 show in London.
Taking to her social media account, Alia shared a series of pictures of her look from the event. Her mother Soni Razdana and mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor showered love on her post.
Alia Bhatt's Gucci look receives hearts from mom Soni Razdan and mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor
On May 14, a while ago, taking to her Instagram account, Alia Bhatt dropped pictures from the Gucci Cruise show. Looking gorgeous in a midi maroon-colored dress, she highlighted her look with pink lips.
In the pictures, Alia can be seen making different poses at each glimpse. In one snap, she can be seen standing in front of a bookshelf, in another, Bhatt can be seen posing on the streets of London. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress also shared a collage featuring herself, Demi Moore, and others from the event. Sharing the picture, Alia captioned it, "Gucci Cruise '25."
Reacting to her post, the actress's mother Soni Razdan wrote, "Hello little doll" and dropped a series of heart emojis. Alia's mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor dropped a heart and a raised hand emoji. Shibani Dandekar commented, "This is just" accompanied by a series of fire emojis. Stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania wrote, "Love it."
Have a look:
Alia Bhatt attends fashion show with Demi Moore, Debbie Harry, Davika Hoorne, and others
Alia Bhatt, the global brand ambassador for Gucci, attended the luxury house’s Cruise 2025 show on May 13 at the Tate Modern in London. In an inside picture from the fashion show, Alia was seen sitting in the front row alongside American actress Demi Moore and singer-actress Debbie Harry. South Korean actress Park Gyu-young, model Lila Moss, and Fleabag actor Andrew Scott were also seen in the picture.
Alia Bhatt’s work front
She is gearing up for the release of her prison-break action movie, Jigra. The Vasan Bala directorial will also feature The Archies actor Vedang Raina. On the other hand, Pinkvilla exclusively learned that Alia begins filming for her YRF Spy Universe film in July. She also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.
