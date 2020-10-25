PICS: Alia Bhatt showers Soni Razdan with birthday love; Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor join the celebrations

As Soni Razdan turned a year older today, Alia Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor came together to make the day special for the senior actress.

is a true blue social media queen and each of her posts on Instagram manages to grab the eyeballs. In fact, the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actress never leaves a chance to shower love on her dear ones and her Instagram posts are a proof to this. Keeping up with this trajectory, Alia has shared a heartfelt post for her mommy Soni Razdan as the latter has turned a year older today. On this special day, the Raazi actress shared a beautiful pic with Soni from the birthday celebration.

In the pic, Alia looked resplendent in her peach coloured off shoulder dress as she was seen hugging Soni who was wearing a white dress for her birthday. She captioned this endearing pic as, “They say - when you’re looking at your mother you’re looking at the purest love you’ll ever know. Happy Birthday Maa .. I love you so so much.” The actress also shared another picture with sister Shaheen Bhatt and gave it a quirky caption. Alia wrote, “Special mention to the fabulous sister duo for pulling of a successful celebration. For further details or bookings pls contact Edward and Juniper.”

Interestingly, the birthday celebrations were joined by Alia’s beau , his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and mother . In the pics, Ranbir looked dapper in his bearded look and wore a mauve coloured t-shirt and navy blue jeans. He was seen waving at the paparazzi as he walked out of Alia’s residence.

Take a look at Soni Razdan’s birthday celebration pics:

Talking about the work front, lovebirds will soon be sharing the screen space for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. Besides, Alia will also be seen in SS Rajamouli’s RRR, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi and KJo’s Takht. On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in YRF’s Shamshera.

