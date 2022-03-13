PICS: Alia Bhatt snapped at airport with mum Soni Razdan & sister Shaheen; Off to a much-needed vacation?

After a hectic promotional schedule for Gangubai Kathiawadi and a successful two weeks at the box office, looks like Alia Bhatt is finally take some much needed rest. On Sunday morning, the actress was snapped at the private airport in Mumbai with her mum Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt as they were leaving the city. With their bags packed, looks like Alia Bhatt will not be in the city for her birthday on 15 March. 

The paparazzi snapped the trio from afar. However, Alia Bhatt acknowledged the paps and waved them from afar. As usual, Alia's airport look was all about comfort and style as the actress was seen donning a black tracksuit. She wore a black mask and a pair of stylish sunglasses to protect herself from Mumbai's scorching heat. 

Check out Alia Bhatt as well as Soni Razdan and Shaheen Bhatt's photos below: 

alia-soni-shaheen-airport-photos-inline_1.jpg
alia-soni-shaheen-airport-photos-inline_2.jpg
alia-soni-shaheen-airport-photos-inline_4.jpg
 
alia-soni-shaheen-airport-photos-inline_3.jpg
alia-soni-shaheen-airport-photos-inline_5.jpg
alia-soni-shaheen-airport-photos-inline_6.jpg
alia-soni-shaheen-airport-photos-inline_7.jpg

