PICS: Alia Bhatt sports a casual look at the airport as she returns from Gucci Cruise Show 2023

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt was recently announced as the first Indian Global ambassador of the Italian luxury house Gucci. She was in Seoul, attending the Gucci Cruise Show 2024 in Seoul, Korea. The show was held at Gyeongbokgung Palace in Seoul, and it brought together celebs such as Alia Bhatt, Harry Styles, Dakota Johnson, Shin Min-ah, and IU under one roof. The actress who turned heads with her exceptional fashion game is now back in the city as he was snapped at the Mumbai airport.

Alia Bhatt gets snapped at the airport as she arrived from Gucci Cruise Show

On Wednesday night, Alia was spotted at the Mumbai airport as she arrived from the Gucci Cruise Show in Seoul, Korea. In the pictures, the actress was seen donning a casual look as she wore a white upper and paired it with black pants. She accessorized her look with a black handbag and went for no makeup. After making her debut at the MET Gala 2023, this was the second global event in a row where Alia dropped jaws in her all-black look. She wore a short black dress with round cuts all over it with a silver border. The dress was sleeveless. The actress kept her makeup minimal and tied her hair tightly in a single ponytail.

Here are the pictures

Alia Bhatt’s work front

On the work front, Alia Bhatt has some exciting projects lined up. The actress, who was last seen in ‘Brahmastra’, has Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ next where she will star alongside Ranveer Singh in the film. Alia will also make her Hollywood debut with the spy thriller Heart Of Stone, starring Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in the lead roles. Moreover, she also has ‘Jee Le Zara’ co-starring Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif in her kitty.

