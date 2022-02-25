As Gangubai Kathiawadi releases, Alia Bhatt steps on to an open deck bus to promote film; PICS

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi has finally made its way to theatres today and Alia Bhatt made sure to get the audience reaction first hand. To add to the massive buzz surrounding the film, Alia stepped out to promote the film and looked ecstatic while she was it. Continuing with her promotional look, Alia wore a floral pink and white saree and adorned a red rose in her hair.

The actress visited different city theatres and exuded boss woman vibes as she posed for the paparazzi. From travelling in a rooftop bus to visiting the theatre's box office, Alia did it all in style. Take a look at Alia Bhatt's photos:

Pinkvilla's review for Gangubai Kathiawadi read, "The film keeps us invested in Gangu's journey as Bhansali paints a visual imagery with his scenes. From Gangu decking up for her day's business, lying in the hospital bed to women dressing up a dead mother, Bhansali's imagination runs in all different directions before arriving to the make the scene more authentic than the next." Click the link below to read full review.

