PICS: Alia Bhatt was a happy bride with 'cat of honour' during her wedding with Ranbir Kapoor

It’s been a week since Alia Bhatt tied the knot with Ranbir Kapoor and ever since then, the social media has been stormed with inside pics from their dreamlike wedding. It has been a treat to watch Ranbir and Alia as Mr and Mrs Kapoor, isn’t it? And while we still can’t stop gushing about the couple’s pics from the wedding festivities, Alia has once again taken over the internet as she has shared new pics from her wedding day and this time, she posed with her pet cat Edward.

In the pics, Alia looked resplendent in her cream coloured lehenga with heavy golden embroidery. She was beaming with happiness and her bridal glow left everyone in awe. And while the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actress has been a feline lover, she was seen holding her furry friend in her arms. Alia captioned the pic as, “Cat of honour”. Soon, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Neetu Kapoor took to the comment section and dropped hearts for Alia. Riddhima also wrote, “my most beautiful girl”.

Take a look at Alia Bhatt’s post:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Alia has resumed work post wedding and has flown to Jaisalmer of late to shoot for Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh. Besides, she is also gearing up for the release of Ayan Mukerji’s fantasy drama Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor which is slated to release on September 9 this year. To note, it will mark Alia’s first collaboration with Ranbir.

