PICS: Alia Bhatt's house sanitized after BMC clears the air about Brahmastra star not violating COVID 19 rules

Alia Bhatt had been grabbing all the eyeballs ever since several people who attended Karan Johar’s party tested COVID-19 positive. This also included Kareena Kapoor Khan, Seema Khan and her son, Maheep Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor amongst others. Even Alia had attended this party and she was supposed to quarantine herself for 14 days. But, she travelled to Delhi for an event after which BMC officials were reported to take action against her for breaking the rules. Now in the latest reports, we heard that the Brahmastra actress had a negative COVID-19 report hence no action would be taken against her by the BMC. Well, there still seems to be a sanitization process going on in her building though.

In the pictures, we can see BMC officials standing in front of her building gate. One of them is dressed in a PPE kit and has a sanitization machine in his hand. According to recent reports in NDTV, a senior official of the BMC said on Thursday that Alia Bhatt has not violated any quarantine rule white travelling to Delhi. She had a negative COVID-19 test report before going to Delhi and was not under quarantine, he told PTI. "No action is warranted if she has travelled with a negative COVID-19 report," the official said, refuting media reports about violation of COVID-19 rules.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor grabbed all the limelight after they released the motion poster of their much-awaited film Brahmastra. This film is all set to release on September 9, 2022. Apart from that Alia Bhatt just wrapped up the Delhi schedule of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani that also stars Ranveer Singh.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt out of trouble after BMC decides to not take any action against her for travelling to Delhi; Report