PICS: Amid dating rumours, Kiara Advani spotted at rumored BF Sidharth Malhotra's residence

December is the best time to be with your lover- change our minds if you can! The best time to cuddle up with your partner and watch those Christmas movies, December sure is a sweet month filled with festivities and love. December 2021 particularly saw a lot of couples tying the knot (pretty sure none of us are over Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s gorgeous wedding pics yet.) Thus, it makes us wonder- what about the other Bollywood couples? Well, one of the most talked-about ‘apparent’ Bollywood relationships is of Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra!

Fans are always excited to hear about any updates of this beautiful duo. So here we are, at your service! Christmas came early for all Kiara-Sidharth shippers. Recently, Kiara was seen at her rumoured boyfie Sidharth’s house at Pali Hill, Bandra.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s sizzling chemistry first caught our eye in their blockbuster movie Shershah. Since then, a lot of speculations have been going on. Today, Kiara was seen stepping out of her car in front of Sidharth’s house. The ‘Kabir Singh’ actress looked quite cute and comfortable in her pale dress with a bright pink shawl thrown on and her hair was left carelessly open. Hmm, perfect getup for a cozy house date, right? Just a week back too, Kiara was snapped leaving Sidharth’s house.

Check the pics here:

On the professional front, Kiara Advani recently wrapped up the Russian leg of her shooting for Jug Jugg Jeeyo in which she will star alongside Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor among others.

