PICS: Amitabh Bachchan gives peek into exquisite white temple at his Mumbai house Jalsa

Amitabh Bachchan is easily one of the biggest and most popular actors not just in Bollywood but across the nation. Apart from his acting skills and baritone, Big B is also known for his strong religious beliefs. Recently, the Sholay actor took to his social media to share several glimpses of his beautiful temple from his Mumbai residence.

Amitabh Bachchan shares PICS of his temple

Today, on February 12th, Amitabh Bachchan took to his X (formerly Twitter) to share several glimpses of his beautiful white temple from his Jalsa residence in Mumbai. In the first two pictures, the actor was seen pouring water in front of the idol of Lord Ram. In another picture, Big B was seen pouring water into the Tulsi plant. He wrote the caption in Hindi which read: "T 4918 Aastha (Faith) (triangle flag emojis) Doodh arpan Shivji pe, aur jal arpan tusi pe (Offering milk to Shivji and water to tulsi)."

Check out the inside pictures of his temple!

Amitabh Bachchan revisited Ayodhya days after the inauguration

On February 10th, Amitabh Bachchan shared a picture on X of him offering prayers to the Lord Ram temple in Ayodhya. He revisited the city just a few days after the inauguration which he had attended along with other Bollywood celebs. Big B wrote in Hindi: "T 4916 - Jai Shree Ram, Faith asked me to come and here I am"

Advertisement

Check out his post!

The Ram Mandir was inaugurated on January 22nd in Ayodhya and it consisted of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. It was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath along with several Bollywood names. Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Rohit Shetty, and Rajkumar Hirani among others attended the big event. At one point, Big B, who was accompanied by his son Abhishek Bachchan, was seen interacting with PM Modi who inquired about the actor's hand injury. Several celebs took to their social media later on, to share glimpses from the major event.

The construction of the temple is expected to be finished by the end of this year.

Amitabh Bachchan greets fans outside his residence

Big B has been greeting his fans outside his residence in Mumbai for many years on Sunday The actor shows up and waves at his fans who crowd outside Jalsa. Yesterday, the actor was accompanied by his son Abhishek as they did the meet and greet. Bachchan also acknowledged the fans with folded hands and raised his hands. Apart from that, he also flashed the thumbs-up sign and folded his hands repeatedly.

Workwise, Big B was last seen in the dystopian action film Ganapath with Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon. The film failed to perform well at the box office. He will be next seen in the sci-fi action bilingual film Kalki 2898 AD which will release next year. The film also stars Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film is slated to release on May 9, 2024.

Apart from that, he is also making his Tamil cinema debut with Vettaiyan. The film will mark his reunion with superstar Rajinikanth. Big B has also lent his voice to a song in the Kannada film Butterfly. The actor recently hosted his popular TV reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati.

ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan greets fans with folded hands outside Jalsa; son Abhishek Bachchan takes part