PICS: Amitabh Bachchan leaves fans in frenzy as he steps out of Jalsa to celebrate 81st birthday

Amitabh Bachchan, the legendary superstar of Indian cinema is turning 81 today. The veteran actor, who is still one of the busiest stars in the Hindi film industry, has been setting the benchmark high for all established and aspiring actors, with his unmatchable dedication and immense passion for his craft.

On the special occasion of his 81st birthday, Amitabh Bachchan left his fans, who were gathered outside his Mumbai residence Jalsa to wish him, in complete frenzy by stepping out to meet them at 12 AM. In the pictures that are now winning the internet, the original Don actor is seen waving at his fans, and having a wonderful time, outside Jalsa.

Have a look at Amitabh Bachchan's video and pictures outside Jalsa, below:

