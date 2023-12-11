PICS: Amitabh Bachchan meets fans with grandson Agastya Nanda; The Archies star flaunts his bright smile

Amitabh Bachchan is a proud grandfather as his grandson Agastya Nanda followed in his footsteps and stepped into the Indian film industry with The Archies. He has been speaking about Agastya and rooting for him on social media. But recently, the senior actor took him along to meet with the scores of fans waiting for his glimpse outside his Mumbai home.

Amitabh Bachchan meets his fans outside his Mumbai home with Agastya Nanda

As customary, Amitabh Bachchan takes time out from his busy schedule and makes sure to wave and meet with his fans waiting outside his Mumbai residence. But recently, he gave them a surprise by bringing his grandson Agastya Nanda along.

In the pictures that were posted by the Piku actor on X (formerly Twitter), we can see how so many people were gathered to see the megastar. As Big B waved at them, he embraced Agastya on the pedestal. The Archies actor also flaunted his sweet smile in front of them. Another picture, taken from behind, showed how excited everyone was to see senior Bachchan and click pictures of him. Sharing the images, he captioned his tweet number 4856 ‘Sunoo’ with a red flower emoji.

Take a look:

The photos show the mananayak wearing a multi-colored sweatshirt with white joggers. As for Agastya, he stood there wearing a basic black t-shirt with a pair of blue pants.

About Agastya Nanda and The Archies

Agastya is the son of Shweta Bachchan (Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter) and Nikhil Nanda. The 23-year-old actor made his debut with the teen musical comedy film directed by Zoya Akhtar. The film is the Bollywood rendition of the American comic book of the same name and features stars like Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi 'Dot' Saigal and Yuvraj Menda. In the movie, which was released on Netflix on December 7, Agastya Nanda steps into the shoes of the iconic Archie Andrews. His acting is being well-received by cinephiles and critics alike.

In an earlier chat with The Free Press Journal, filmmaker Zoya Akhtar shared that Agastya didn’t want to act. “He is into business but we tested him and he came for an audition,” she said.

