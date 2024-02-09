PICS: Amitabh Bachchan revisits Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir after grand inauguration to seek blessings

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the legendary stars in Bollywood. An icon in himself, he is a cynosure to reckon with. Whatever he does make it to the headlines. Needless to say, his social media presence is also remarkable that connects him to the larger audiences. Now, recently, the megastar revisited the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya after its inauguration ceremony. Minutes later, several pictures from his visit surfaced on the internet.

Amitabh Bachchan visits Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

Today, on February 9, megastar Amitabh Bachchan visited the historic Ram Mandir in Ayodhya to seek blessings. The visit becomes even more significant as this is the first time the legendary actor visited the holy place after attending its grand inauguration ceremony on January 22 earlier this year.

The viral photos show the iconic actor standing respectfully within the temple grounds, his hands folded in reverence as he pays his respects at the sacred site. During his visit, Bachchan looked elegant in a white dhoti kurta paired with a vibrant orange Nehru jacket.

Take a look at the pictures surfaced:

Amitabh Bachchan attended Ram Mandir inauguration ceremony

It is worth mentioning that amongst other big Bollywood celebrities, megastar Amitabh Bachchan had also attended the Pran Pratishtha event in Ayodhya with his son, Abhishek Bachchan. Several videos and pictures from the historic event had surfaced on the internet.

Furthermore, following the sacred trip, Big B also decided to share a photo on his Instagram account. In the picture, he can be seen standing with folded hands in front of the idol of Lord Ram. “जय सिया राम। !!! (Accompanied by red flags),” he had captioned the post.

Take a look:

Moreover, a number of prominent Bollywood stars such as Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Ayushmann Khurrana, Hema Malini, Rajkumar Hirani, Mahaveer Jain, Madhuri Dixt-Dr. Sriram Nene, Madhur Bhandarkar, and Rohit Shetty were present at the event.

Amitabh Bachchan's work front

On his professional front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in the dystopian action film Ganapath led by Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon. The film underperformed at the box office. He will be next seen in the bilingual science fiction action film Kalki 2898 AD with Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani. The film will be released in 2024. Apart from that, he is also reuniting with Rajinikanth for the Tamil film Vettaiyan.

