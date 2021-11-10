PICS: Amrita Arora snuggles with bestie Kareena Kapoor as she misses ‘lady of the manor’

Amrita Arora and Kareena Kapoor Khan are some of closest friends in the Hindi film industry. The girl gang also entails Malaika Arora and Karisma Kapoor as well. The popular Bollywood girl squad sure knows how to keep their work and personal life balanced. Time and again, they meet each other shelling major friendship goals for fans to follow. On November 6, Karisma Kapoor shared a selfie on Instagram which gave fans a glimpse into the star-studded weekend plan of the girl gang. In the picture, the squad appears to be color coordinated in the hues of black and white.

Amrita Arora on Wednesday took to Instagram and shared a lovely picture snuggling with bestie Kareena Kapoor Khan. Amrita can be seen hugging Kareena in a loving way in the picture. Amrita wrote in the caption, “And missing the lady of the manor. Take me back”. Amrita also shared another mirror selfie with the gang. In the picture. Amrita, Kareena, and Karisma can be seen posing together. She wrote in the caption, “Missing our mirrored selfies”. Kareena Kapoor on Friday took to her Instagram space to share a sweet picture featuring herself with sister Karisma Kapoor, and close friends Amrita Arora and Ritakshi.

Take a look:

In the photo, all the four ladies can be seen decked up in beautiful ethnic outfits. While sharing the Kareena said, “The best girls”. Karisma too shared the same picture on her handle and wrote, “My lovelies”. On the work front, Kareena will be seen next in Aamir Khan-led ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’.

