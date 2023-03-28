PICS: Anand Ahuja reveals Sonam Kapoor's mom Sunita was the 'first person Vayu properly saw'

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja got married in 2018 and the lovely couple welcomed their first baby boy Vayu in August 2022. They are currently enjoying the best phase of their lives. The duo keeps sharing glimpses of their munchkin on social media. Recently, Anand took to social media and revealed that Sonam's mom Sunita Kapoor was the first person that Vayu properly saw. He even shared unseen pictures of the grandmother and grandson on Instagram.

Anand Ahuja drops a belated birthday wish for Sonam Kapoor's mom Sunita Kapoor

Anand posted two pictures of Sunita Kapoor. The first picture features her holding her grandson Vayu while the second picture shows her and Rhea Kapoor looking at him in the hospital when he was born. Anand shared an interesting story about Sunita and Vayu's first encounter.

Anand wrote, "I’m certain that the first person Vayu properly saw on his born day is his Nanima @kapoor.sunita (swipe) … I remember noticing that in this moment, he was not crying, and not sleeping and for the first time was acknowledging the world he had just entered. His head was looking a little to the side noticing this perfectly calm & collected super human of a person @kapoor.sunita .. of course then he the saw his Masi, @rheakapoor who he will probably never see cry again (so cute) and then his mama’s soul sister, @shehlak_ Masi ! A few days late but a nice belated bday story to share for your @kapoor.sunita." Have a look:

Soon after he shared the post, Anil Kapoor and Karan Boolani dropped red heart emojis. Sunita commented, "love you beta." Even the fans were seen showering love on Vayu.

Meanwhile, Sonam recently celebrated her first Mother's Day in the UK. On the special occasion, Anand penned a beautiful note for her and how she embraced motherhood. Anand posted a picture of Sonam and Vayu from his naming ceremony and wrote a long heartfelt note.

