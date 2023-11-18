WATCH: Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kiara Advani dazzle in style at Isha Ambani's twins's birthday party

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal, the daughter and son-in-law of Mukesh and Nita Ambani, joyfully celebrated their twins, Krishna and Aadiya's first birthdays on November 19, 2023. The doting parents organized an extravagant Country Fair-themed party for the occasion, with a star-studded guest list including Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kiara Advani, Shanaya Kapoor, Karan Johar, and more in attendance.

Bollywood celebrities grace the birthday celebration of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's twins

Celebrating the first birthday of their twins Krishna and Aadiya, Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal hosted a lavish party attended by several Bollywood celebrities. Notably, the rumored couple Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur made a stylish entrance. Ananya rocked a cute peach dress with pink sneakers and a white sling bag, while Aditya looked sharp in a powder blue shirt, white trousers, and brown shoes.

Take a look:

Kiara Advani also attended the celebration, arriving in a mesmerizing greenish-blue midi dress complemented by a ponytail and a stylish handbag. She looked absolutely stunning as she posed for the cameras, capturing the attention of onlookers, before making her way inside.

Karan Johar made an entrance with his kids, Yash and Roohi, while cricketers Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya were also present with their children. Hardik's wife, Nataša Stanković Pandya, joined the gathering, and everyone brought their A-game to the celebration.

Shanaya Kapoor donned an effortlessly chic maxi dress paired with minimal makeup, and her hair was left open, exuding absolute beauty. She confidently posed for the cameras, showcasing a radiant smile, and waved graciously before entering the venue.

The star-studded celebration also saw the presence of other notable guests, including Rasha Thadani, Arpita Khan Sharma, and Meezaan Jafri, to name just a few. The event was a showcase of style and elegance, with each guest putting their best fashion foot forward.

Isha and Anand's journey began through the enduring forty-year friendship shared by their parents. Their romantic connection blossomed in 2016, and a significant milestone unfolded in May 2018 at the Mahabaleshwar temple when Anand proposed, going down on one knee.

The picturesque backdrop of Lake Como in Italy witnessed the exchange of rings in September 2018. In December of the same year, they sealed their love in a grand wedding ceremony at Antilia in Mumbai. Adding to their joyous journey, on November 19, 2022, they welcomed the newest members of their family, twins Krishna and Aadiya.