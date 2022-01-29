PICS: Ananya Panday and director Shakun Batra spotted grabbing a bite ahead of Gehraiyaan's release

Ananya Panday has been the talk of the town. She is, after all, preparing for Gehraiyaan, her first release of the year. The Shakun Batra-directed film, which also stars Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi, has been one of the most eagerly anticipated films of the year, with its trailer generating a lot of attention. Recently, the ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’ actress was spotted with Shakun Batra in the city looking absolutely gorgeous and super happy.

In the pics where Shakun and Ananya were captured, the two looked extremely fashionable at Mizu Khar. Ananya, in her green fitted sweater and ripped mom jeans, looked like your next door Gen-Z girl. She paired the look with pink sneakers and a yellow handbag. Yep, she is a fan of colours and knows how to carry them well. On the other hand, Shakun Batra sported an olive green sweatshirt with black jeans and completed the look with yellow and green sneakers. The director’s casual look suited him quite well. The two posed happily for the pictures and smiled ear to ear.

Take a look at the pics:

To note, the Shakun Batra directorial will mark Ananya’s first collaboration with Deepika and Siddhant. Recently, Ananya even shared a glimpse of her character, Tia on her social media. Taking to her Instagram handle, Ananya shared a video of herself getting into the skin of Tia, taking over her bubbliness, panache the emotions, heartbreak and more. The video perfectly captured every emotion of Tia and got the fans excited about the movie. Interestingly, Ananya called Tia a piece of her heart. She captioned the video as, “Love is not what you say. Love is what you do. Meet Tia - a piece of my heart”.

