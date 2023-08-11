PICS: Ananya Panday channels her innner 'Dream Girl' in a yellow saree; Sara Ali Khan, Suhana Khan react

Ananya Panday is all set to amaze the audiences with her comic avatar in her much-awaited next, Dream Girl 2. The sequel to the 2019 superhit romantic drama, Dream Girl, Dream Girl 2 will see Ananya sharing the screen space with Ayushmann Khurrana for the first time. For the unversed, with the upcoming sequel, the Gehraiyaan star is stepping into Nushrratt Bharuccha's shoes, who played the female lead in Dream Girl against Khurrana. All eyes are on Ananya ever since her upcoming outing with Ayushmann came into being and was announced on social media. Amid hype and craze for her highly-anticipated next, the young diva has dropped a string of breathtaking photos that is blowing the minds away of netizens.

Blessing our feeds, the Student Of The Year 2 star took to Instagram and shared a slew of delightful photos of her draped in a gorgeous yellow saree. The B-town beauty painted the city of Lucknow yellow as she struck beautiful poses in her stunning yellow saree. While she exuded ethnic charm and elan with her saree, she turned up the heat as she topped up her saree with a sexy sleeveless sequence blouse with a plunging neckline. She accentuated her traditional yet glamorous look with emerald green oxidized danglers and matching bangles.

She completed her desi look with soft make-up, kajal, and glossy nude brown lipstick and for the hairstyle, she opted for open straight hair with a middle partition. However, the little black bindi proved to be the icing on the cake.

While sharing the photos, Panday wrote, “Muskuraiye ki aap Lucknow mein hain😁 #DreamGirl2 25th August." Panday’s pretty photos in the yellow saree drew many reactions on the internet. Right from her fans to her friends and colleagues from the film industry, everyone went all head over heels for Ananya’s ethnic look.

Sara Ali Khan took to Ananya’s comment section and dropped a fire emoji as she reacted to her latest Instagram post. Whereas, Suhana Khan, who happens to be a good friend of the Dream Girl 2 star, commented “Sunshineeee” with a yellow heart. Jannat 2 star, Esha Gupta too reacted with a heart eyes emoji. Ananya’s mother, Bhavna Pandey too dropped a string of cute emojis as she reacted to her darling daughter’s latest post.

Ananya Panday’s work front

Meanwhile, Ananya Panday who is currently gearing up for the release of Dream Girl 2 with Ayushmann Khurrana, will next be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan alongside her Gehraiyaan co-star, Siddhant Chaturvedi.

About Dream Girl 2

Dream Girl 2 is the sequel to the highly successful film, Dream Girl, which starred Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead roles. Headlined by Khurrana and Ananya Panday, Dream Girl 2 is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. The movie also stars noted actors like Paresh Rawal, Abhishek Banerjee, Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, Seema Pahwa, Manoj Joshi, Annu Kapoor, Asrani, and Manjot Singh.