PICS: Ananya Panday dazzles in selfie with Orry from Anant-Radhika’s cruise pre-wedding; Amy Jackson REACTS

Ananya Panday shares a lovely relationship with her best bud Orry. On days when they’re not vacationing together, the youngsters are spotted catching up on all the B-town buzz over dinners and drives. They also had a blast at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s cruise pre-wedding bash, which was hosted last month.

A while ago, the social media sensation dropped inside images from the French vacation featuring the Dream Girl 2 actress and others.

Ananya Panday looks dreamy in new pictures from Anant-Radhika’s cruise pre-wedding

Earlier on June 24, Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry, took to his social media handle to drop some unseen images from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s cruise pre-wedding bash, which took place on a cruise from May 29 to June 1. In the selfie, he looked dapper donning a powder-blue satin shirt with black pants.

He was joined by Ananya Panday, looking pretty in a sequined pink dress, along with besties Taarika Mariwala and Tania Shroff. Sharing the two images, he penned, “No one enjoys watching anything more than other peoples failures.” (sic)

Take a look:

Soon after, Ananya took to the comments section and penned, “Oh cuuuuute moment.” British actress and model Amy Jackson also dropped multiple fire emojis on the post.

Advertisement

Continuing his photo caption in the comments, Orry opined, “So remember, if you keep failing, your views will go up & your audience will be happy.” A user also inquired “How are you so effortlessly famous?.”

Take a look:

Not just Orry and Ananya, young stars like Shanaya Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Sara Ali Khan, sisters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor, Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter, Nysa Devgan, and others went on the luxurious cruise around Italy and France.

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, MS Dhoni, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, and many more also joined.

Ananya Panday’s work front

Chunky Panday and Bhavana Pandey’s daughter Ananya stepped into the acting realm with Karan Johar’s teen film Student of the Year 2, co-starring Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. She then proved her acting prowess in films like Pati Patni Aur Woh, Gehraiyaan, and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. AP is currently busy with Shankara and Control.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday, Shanaya, Nysa party hard in UNSEEN video from Anant-Radhika’s cruise pre-wedding; Orry gives tips on how to ditch a friend