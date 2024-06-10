PICS: Ananya Panday dazzles in shimmery outfit; BFF Suhana Khan reacts 'Who is thissssss'

Bollywood star Ananya Panday effortlessly captures attention with her distinctive fashion sense. Her unique style consistently captivates hearts, setting the bar high for fashion enthusiasts. Most recently, she adorned herself in a shimmering dress, once again setting a remarkable standard in the fashion world. Her best friend, Suhana Khan, gushed over her look and every BFF can relate to it.

Ananya Panday drops sizzling photos

Taking to Instagram today (June 10), Ananya Panday shared a series of photos flaunting her fashion flair. Wearing a shimmering mini dress with a one-sided strap, she exuded sheer elegance and charm. Ananya struck the perfect balance, captivating viewers with her stunning appearance. Captioning the photos with "il dolce far niente," an Italian phrase translating to "the sweetness of doing nothing," she conveyed the joy of indulging in relaxation without the need for productivity.

Suhana Khan reacts to Ananya Panday’s post

As soon as the pictures were shared, fans flooded in with praise for her beauty. Even her bestie and Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan reacted to the photos in the comment section, saying, "Who is thissssss." Her friend Orry too commented, "The salad became a donut." Maheep Kapoor dropped fire emoticons in the comment section.

Ananya Panday has recently grabbed headlines amid reports suggesting her split from Aditya Roy Kapur. Although neither has confirmed the news, it's spreading like wildfire. According to reports, the actors ended their relationship nearly a month ago, leaving their close friends stunned by the news.

Annaya Panday on work front

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Ananya was last seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, where she shared the screen with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav, earning praise from fans for her performance. Currently, she's gearing up for the TV series Call Me Bae, alongside Varun Dhawan and Vir Das. The show centers on a billionaire fashionista who faces disinheritance after a scandal, navigating life independently thereafter.

Call Me Bae, crafted by Ishita Moitra and helmed by Collin D’Cunha, boasts a talented ensemble cast including Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Vihaan Samat, Varun Sood, Muskkkaan Jaferi, Lisa Mishra, Niharika Lyra Dutt, and Mini Mathur. The series is scripted by Ishita Moitra, Samina Motlekar, and Rohit Nair, with production spearheaded by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra under Dharmatic Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. It is all set to stream on Amazon Prime Video on September 6, 2024.

Apart from this, the Dream Girl 2 actress is involved in projects like Control, Battle Thy Seeds, Darbadar, Shankara, The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair, and Run for Young.

