PICS: Ananya Panday, Deepika Padukone, Siddhant, Dhairya's Gehraiyaan journey was full of cuddles, naps & more

In just a few days, the audience will get to experience the complex relationship drama Gehraiyaan featuring Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhariya Karwa in the lead. But, even before that, fans of the stars are getting to experience the fun rapport and banter between all the lead stars and director Shakun Batra and it is all thanks to the behind-the-scenes photos surfacing on social media. On Friday, Ananya dropped a series of BTS photos from the shoot of Gehraiyaan and they certainly will win you over.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ananya shared a series of photos in which we can see her chilling as well as having fun with Deepika, Siddhant and Dhairya. In one of the photos, Deepika and Shakun can be seen laying on the bed with Ananya, while in another, Siddhant and Ananya could be seen engaging in a pillow fight. A photo also showcased Ananya and Siddhant napping amid shoot on a yacht. Sharing the photos, Ananya wrote, "Cuddles, nap time, pillow fights & head massages no it wasn’t a sleepover it’s just some Gehraiyaan BTS."

Take a look:

Fans loved the BTS fun captured in the photos shared by Ananya. In a chat with Pinkvilla, Deepika had even shared how her husband Ranveer Singh was excited about her working with Shakun Batra. She had said that he was looking forward to the release of the film.

Previously, Shakun Batra also shared several behind-the-scenes moments from the shoot of the film. The film also stars Rajat Kapur and Naseeruddin Shah. Backed by Karan Johar, Gehraiyaan has been in parts of Mumbai as well as Goa. It will be released directly on Amazon Prime Video on February 11, 2022.

Also Read|Did Deepika Padukone give Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday 'dating advice' on Gehraiyaan sets? Actor reveals