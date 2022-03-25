PICS: Ananya Panday dishes out happy vibes in an all-black look as she gets snapped in the city.

The paparazzi had an eventful afternoon in Mumbai as several celebs were snapped. One of them was Ananya Panday who was seen exiting a studio. The actress was all things happy as she flashed a wide smile on seeing the paparazzi. As always, Ananya obliged the paparazzi with a few photos before zooming off.

For her day out, Ananya opted for a head-to-toe black look. The actress was snapped sporting a pair of black denims which she paired up with a black crop top. Even though the look was basic, Ananya took it up a notch with glam makeup, silver sneakers and black nail paint.

The paparazzi made sure to capture Ananya's many moods. Check out Ananya Panday's Friday photos below:

Ananya Panday was recently seen in Shakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan alongside Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa. She now has Liger alongside Vijay Deverakonda and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant and Adarsh Gourav which she has already started shooting for.

