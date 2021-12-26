PICS: Ananya Panday enjoy a fun-filled Christmas dinner with sister Rysa and her parents

Actor Ananya Panday is just 3 films old but she enjoys a massive social media following on Instagram. Time and again, we see the star sending social media abuzz, be it for chronicling special moments of her life or raising temperature with alluring photos. However, on Christmas day it was her mother who left the fans mesmerized by giving a sneak peak into their festive dinner.

It seems that the elite family stepped out for a delicious dinner outing to spend some quality time with each other. In the photo, Ananya, Chunky and Bhavana can be seen twinning and winning in red. But her sister chose otherwise, she opted for a white t-shirt to join the party. While uploading the photo, Ananya’s mother said, “ To Health and Happiness from me and mine to you and yours.”

Take a look:

Talking about Ananya Panday’s professional front, the actor last featured alongside Ishaan Khatter in the masala flick, Khaali Peeli. She is now gearing up for the release of her Pan-India film, Liger opposite Vijay Deverakonda. Helmed by Puri Jagannadh, the upcoming film is touted to be a romantic sports action movie that will simultaneously release in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and more. In addition to this, Ananya will also feature alongside Deepika Padukone and Siddhanth Chaturvedi in Shakun Batra’s next.

