PICS: Ananya Panday enjoys ‘vatavaran of Milan’ with yummy spread of pizza and red roses

Ananya Panday is currently busy with filming her upcoming movies and fulfilling her other work commitments. Among all this, the actress hasn’t stopped rooting for her B-town buddies and was recently spotted at the special screening of Kartik Aaryan’s film Chandu Champion.

Soon after, she went to Mumbai airport to fly to Italy. As she enjoys her time there, the Dream Girl 2 star has been flooding her social media with unseen glimpses. Check them out!

Ananya Panday gives a peek into her me-time in Italy

Before heading out to the airport to fly to Italy, Ananya Panday dropped a selfie flaunting her impressive airport look. For a comfortable travel, she dressed up in an all-black look and layered it up with a brown trench coat and a black cap. With minimal gold jewelry and nearly no makeup, she flew to her destination.

The first thing she did upon landing in Milan, Italy was to pamper herself with a yummy-looking spread of delicious pizzas. ‘Ciao Milanooo’ she wrote in the caption as she teased her fans with the food.

In the following image on her Instagram stories, the Dream Girl 2 actress romanced with a red rose and soaked in the love-filled environment of the foreign country. Explaining how she is feeling in Milan, she wrote, “I love the vatavaran of Milan”.

Ananya Panday and Chunky Panday attend Chandu Champion screening in Mumbai

Prior to its release, the makers hosted a star-studded screening of Kartik Aaryan’s movie Chandu Champion on June 13. The event was hosted by Ananya along with her father Chunky Panday. While they had a gala time enjoying the film, the father-daughter duo also met with Murlikant Petkar on whom the film is based.

Sharing a picture with the ‘Real Chandu Champion’ and his daughter, the Housefull 4 actor wrote, “Was Absolutely Thrilled to meet the Real Chandu Champion Shri Murlikant Petkar. Please watch the Movie to understand my excitement.” On the work front, Ananya is all set to feature in Control followed by Shankara.

