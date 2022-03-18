PICS: Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khatter look bedazzling at Apoorva Mehta's grand birthday party

For a long time, there have been rumours about Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday's romantic connection. Although they have never confirmed their relationship, their frequent sightings together, Ananya's frequent visits to Shahid Kapoor's home, and the two supposed lovebirds commenting on each other's social media posts give fans an indication that they are dating. Today, the two were spotted at the birthday bash for Apoorva Mehta, CEO, Dharma Productions and let us tell you, we cannot keep calm because they looked absolutely breath-taking!

It seemed like the colour-code of the party was dark colours and Ishaan and Ananya understood the assignment quite well. The young stars absolutely killed it in their dark outfits. Ishaan sported a cool vibe as he was spotted in a black jacket and blue jeans. His curly hair looked adorable as it covered his forehead. On the other hand, Ananya Panday - well, we don’t even where to start! The actress looked absolutely, absolutely mind-blowing. She wore a bling, sheer dress that flaunted her perfect figure. She looked like a runway model and we totally fell in love with her daring look. Go Ananya!

Take a look at the pics:

On the professional front, Ananya was recently seen in Shakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan. She will next feature in Puri Jagannadh’s pan-India film Liger starring Vijay Deverakonda. Ishaan Khatter, on the other hand, has Phone Bhoot in the pipeline which also features Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi. He will also be seen in Raja Krishna Menon’s Pippa alongside Mrunal Thakur and Priyanshuu Painyuli. To note, the war film is based on Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta, a veteran of the 45th Cavalry tank squadron, who along with his siblings, had fought bravely on the eastern front during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971.

