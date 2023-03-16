PICS: Ananya Panday, Jackie Shroff amp up the glam at Alanna Panday’s wedding; Groom Ivor McCray arrives

Alanna Panday and her fiancé Ivor McCray are all set to get married today in Mumbai. Their pre-wedding festivities kickstarted a few days ago, and pictures from their mehendi and haldi ceremony went viral on Instagram. The pictures were simply beautiful, and Alanna and Ivor looked beautiful in ethnic ensembles! Now, their wedding ceremony will begin soon, and Alanna’s cousin and Bollywood actress Ananya Panday was spotted arriving at the venue. Also seen were Ananya’s parents Chunky Panday and Bhavana Pandey. The paparazzi also clicked Jackie Shroff as she arrived at the venue.

Ananya Panday, Jackie Shroff, Chunky Panday arrive for Alanna Panday’s wedding

Ananya Panday looked absolutely stunning in a pastel blue Manish Malhotra saree with ivory threadwork. She paired it with an ivory bikini-style blouse with a plunging neckline. She accessorized with a pearl necklace, and a few bangles, and styled her hair in soft waves. Jackie Shroff arrived at the venue, holding a plant. He was seen wearing an ivory sherwani with pastel coloured embroidery. Meanwhile, Chunky Panday was seen posing with his wife Bhavana Pandey, and while Chunky wore a pastel green kurta, Bhavana dazzled in a golden embellished saree. The groom Ivor McCray was also seen rocking a traditional Indian ensemble for his wedding, and was seen having a blast! Take a look at the pictures.

Ananya Panday in Manish Malhotra saree

Meanwhile, just a few hours ago, Ananya Panday shared a video in which she is seen in the beautiful Manish Malhotra chiffon saree that she is wearing for Alanna Panday's wedding. She is seen striking several poses, and in her caption, she wrote, "Ladki waale taiyaar hai! @alannapanday @ivor." Suhana Khan dropped heart-eyed and fire emojis, and commented, "Oh myyyyy." Ananya's mother Bhavana Pandey also dropped heart and fire emojis on Ananya's post.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday is a cute mess with haldi smeared face in INSIDE PIC from Alanna Panday’s pre-wedding festivity