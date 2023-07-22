PICS: Ananya Panday looks 'blue baby' as she shares photos from Spain vacation; Suhana Khan REACTS

Ananya Panday recently returned to the city after enjoying her holidays in Spain. She was papped spending her time with Aditya Roy Kapur in Lisbon and sparked dating rumors. The actors also attended Arctic Monkeys' concert together in Spain. A while ago, the Liger actress shared a bunch of photos from her Spain vacation where the actress can be seen flashing her bright smile.

Ananya Panday shares photos from Spain vacation

Taking to her Instagram, Ananya shared glimpses from her Spain holiday. Sharing the photos, the actress wrote, "blue baby" and added a bunch of emojis.

In the pictures, Ananya can be seen enjoying the beach in Ibiza. She posed for the camera wearing a blue one-shoulder bikini. Reacting to her post, Ananya's best friend Suhana Khan commented, "Woww bikini babe."

Check out fans' reactions

As soon as Ananya shared her photos from her Spain holiday, fans were quick enough to react to it. One wrote, "Gorgeous." Another commented, "sexy baby." One fan sneakily asked, "where is Adi?"

A few days ago, Ananya and Aditya were spotted at the Mumbai airport as they returned from their Lisbon vacation. In the pictures and videos which went viral on social media, the rumored couple was seen exiting the airport separately, after landing together in Mumbai after their vacation. They could not stop blushing, as they got spotted by the paparazzi at the airport.

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur's work fronts

Ananya is set to feature in the upcoming Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Dream Girl 2. She is also playing the lead roles in Vikramaditya Motwane's untitled thriller, and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.

Meanwhile, Aditya was last seen in Night Manager Season 2, in which he played the titular role. He will be next seen in Anurag Basu's upcoming anthology film Metro In Dino.

